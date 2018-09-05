Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Islamabad

RK
Rasheed Khalid
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UK has unique stake in Pakistan’s long-term future stability: Drew

Islamabad : Thomas Drew, British High Commissioner, has said that United Kingdom has a very direct and unique stake in Pakistan’s long-term future stability, security and prosperity.

Mr Drew was speaking at the Ambassador Lecture on ‘Post-Brexit foreign policy: future of Pakistan-UK Relations’ organised by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) here Tuesday.

Mr Drew said that the two countries face shared challenges and opportunities which is the bedrock of Pakistan-UK relations. He said that UK’s relationship with Pakistan is not a discretionary one as both countries’ mutual interests are intimately tied to each other’s success.

He estimated that more than 2 per cent of Britain’s population now traces its roots back to Pakistan. British Pakistanis have a significant contribution to the social, economic, academic, cultural, and political fabric of the country, with 12 members in the House of Commons. UK is focused on helping Pakistan unleash its potential.

The high commissioner said that the UK’s diplomatic mission to Pakistan is the second biggest in the world; and its development programme in Pakistan, through DFID, is the largest such bilateral programme in the world and stands at half a billion dollars. He revealed that UK spends more on development aid in Pakistan than any other country or organisation in real terms.

Discussing Britain’s exit from the European Union, the High Commissioner pined that the UK is reshaping its place in the world as the decision has far-reaching consequences for our relationship with the continent. He reaffirmed that while we are changing our political relationship with the EU, we are not leaving Europe and our friends on the Continent. Furthermore, our commitment to international security would not change, he added.

Outlining a positive vision for the future of its relationship with Pakistan, the envoy stressed that the UK is focused on “helping Pakistan to unleash its potential” which will benefit both Pakistan in its own right as well as be the best guarantor of the UK’s defensive interests. He said that particularly in the post-Brexit world, the UK and Pakistan can benefit from each other’s economic success.

He concluded by saying that in not too distant future, trade and investment will form the central plank of Pakistan-UK relationship which will be the best guarantee of the future stability and prosperity of both countries, particularly in the post-Brexit world.

Earlier, IPRI’s President Abdul Basit in his welcome address said that Pak-UK relations have moved from strength-to-strength.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys