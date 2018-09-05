Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

30 quack businesses sealed

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission on Tuesday sealed 30 quackery outlets in different cities of the province.

According to a press release issued here, PHC teams inspected 148 treatment centres in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Lodharan, Sargodha and Pakpattan, and sealed 30 of them.

The officials of the district administration and police accompanied the Punjab Healthcare Commission teams. Ten centres were sealed in Sargodha, six in Rawalpindi, four each in Pakpattan and Lodharan.

PHC action: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) should work as an engine of anti-quackery drive. She said this while chairing her first meeting of healthcare watchdog PHC on Tuesday, according to a handout issued here.

Punjab Healthcare Commission Chief Operating Officer Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan briefed the minister on the achievements of his department. Dr Yasmin Rashid while seeking report on quality assurance also directed PHC to submit details of actions taken to date.

She directed the COO to recover the amounts of fine on a fast track.

The real hurdle in this regard was the stay orders by the lower judiciary, however, honorable Supreme Court had recently passed on its directions to the district and session courts to avoid unnecessary stay orders, Dr. Ajmal told the minister. She directed that zero-tolerance should be shown against quacks.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys