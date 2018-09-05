RDA refers case of illegal housing society to FIA

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Development Authority while declaring Capital Smart City’s extension at Chakri Road, Rawalpindi illegal has referred its case to FIA for investigation.

Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA told this scribe that Capital Smart City’s extension at Chakri Road, Rawalpindi is not an approved housing society as it is not cleared by the authority.

Similarly, Capital Smart City has illegally advertised its extension. Legal action has been initiated against it for doing extension under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 and directed to stop illegal advertisement. RDA advises general public that they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized housing scheme and buildings project which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their losses.

Moreover, the sponsors of the Capital Smart City are also warned to immediately stop the marketing of their unapproved / illegal housing scheme.

Director (MP&TE) has also sent a complaint letter to Director, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media, WhatsApp, YouTube and other apps of internet facility.

RDA has requested FIA to proceed against each and every owner / sponsor of an illegal / unapproved housing scheme to safeguard the general public to invest their hard earned money in such schemes. He said some owners / developers illegally spoke bluntly that they got NOC from the RDA. This can be verified from the video clips floated by them on YouTube. For example some illegal housing schemes doing it, namely are Al-Meraj, Blue World City and Bin Alam City.