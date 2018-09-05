Official houses

This refers to the news report ‘PM Office seeks information about big official houses’ (Sep 2). It is suggested that rather than selling all the land on which the houses of senior divisional and district administration officials are built, some of the land should be retained. Some portion of the land can be used for providing accommodation to government employees; establishing schools; and improving the infrastructure of hospitals and/or government offices.

The present kutchery in Rawalpindi is bursting at the seams due to the shortage of space which cannot accommodate a large numbers of visitors. Parking is also a big problem there. Going there is akin to going to a fish market. There are several official houses and rest houses on Civil Lines road where some of the courts and offices can be shifted to lessen the load on the present kutchery.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad