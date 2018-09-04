Promotion

PESHAWAR: The administration of Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD) on Monday finally issued promotion orders of senior faculty member Dr Muslim Khan from associate professor to professor oral and maxillofacial surgery on the directives of interim Board of Governors (BoG) of Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Interestingly, the previous BoG of the medical and teaching institution on September 7, 2017 approved promotion of Dr Muslim Khan but it took almost a year for the institution to issue notification of the promotion, due to reasons best known to the college administration.As per the KCD notification, Prof Muslim Khan (BPS-20) was promoted on regular basis with immediate effect.