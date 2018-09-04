Smith suffers abdominal injury

MELBOURNE: Banned former Australia captain Steve Smith is cutting short his time with the Caribbean Premier League’s Barbados Tridents and heading home after suffering an abdominal tear. Smith, serving a 12-month ban from international cricket for his part in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, missed the Tridents’ defeat to the St Lucia Stars and would play no further part in the Twenty20 tournament, his team said.