Pakistan to feature in World Nomad Games

LAHORE: Pakistan is one of the 77 countries taking part in the third World Nomad Games which are currently underway in Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyz news agency Kabar had earlier reported that Pakistan had expressed its wishes to participate in the multi-nation event. Furqan Ahmad Khan, secretary general of the Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation, had met Kyrgyz Ambassador Erik Beishembiev and discussed the possibility of the participation of the 25-member Pakistani sports team in the event. The World Nomad Games are held after every two years as a way to develop an ethnosport and ethnoculture movement. It aims to revive, develop and preserve people’s ethnoculture, diversity and originality to boost a tolerant and open relationship between people. The events in the tournament included mas-wrestling, arm-wrestling, endurance, flat racing, horse back archery, sumo and tug of war.