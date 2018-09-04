Tue September 04, 2018
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

Pakistan to feature in World Nomad Games

LAHORE: Pakistan is one of the 77 countries taking part in the third World Nomad Games which are currently underway in Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyz news agency Kabar had earlier reported that Pakistan had expressed its wishes to participate in the multi-nation event. Furqan Ahmad Khan, secretary general of the Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation, had met Kyrgyz Ambassador Erik Beishembiev and discussed the possibility of the participation of the 25-member Pakistani sports team in the event. The World Nomad Games are held after every two years as a way to develop an ethnosport and ethnoculture movement. It aims to revive, develop and preserve people’s ethnoculture, diversity and originality to boost a tolerant and open relationship between people. The events in the tournament included mas-wrestling, arm-wrestling, endurance, flat racing, horse back archery, sumo and tug of war.

