MoU signed for scientific, research cooperation

Islamabad: The National Centre for Physics and Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, have signed a memorandum of understanding for expanding scientific and research cooperation.

The MoU was signed by NCP director general Dr Hafeez Hoorani and FJWU vice chancellor Prof Samina Amin Qadir. The NCP director general promised all-out technical and research support to the students of FJWU.

He highlighted the vision, objectives and scientific achievements of his organisation and informed participants about the latest state of the art facilities at the centre.

"Ours is a national centre. We are very forward looking to accommodate young researchers to use our technical facilities from across the country. It is very important to motivate and bring female researchers in the mainstream research areas in Pakistan to maintain the gender balance," he said.

Future bilateral collaboration in the field of scientific and research were discussed in detail. It was also told that researchers, MS and PhD scholars were conducting their projects and were also working on new and emerging research areas.

The meeting also discussed bilateral cooperation and assistance to the FJWU through science and technology. Prof Samina gave an overview and working of the FJWU. She expressed gratitude to NCP for generous scientific cooperation.