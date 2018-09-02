What we can say in a country where CJ conducts raids: Zardari

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said what we can say in a country where the chief justice conducts raids.

He was responding to a question regarding Chief Justice Saqib Nisar’s surprise visit to PPP leader Sharjeel Memon’s hospital room.

When asked by a reporter that he has reservations to the chief justice’s tours but not with alcohol being found in the room, Zardari said, “I just know that are thousands of cases pending before the Supreme Court which should also be pursued.” Zardari was speaking to reporters outside a local banking court in Karachi where he had come to submit bail bonds after having secured interim bail in a money laundering case a day earlier.

The former president furnished bail bonds of Rs2 million and signed documents.

Outside the banking court, journalists once again asked Zardari why he had come to court in a car and not a helicopter.

To this, the former president responded, “Let’s see when I get it.” When asked that helicopters have become ‘inexpensive’, the PPP co-chairman said, “Yes, I’m hearing that it costs Rs50-55.” In response to a question about the presidential election, the former president said, “May be Maulana Fazl will withdraw from the contest.”