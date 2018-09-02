NAB questions Awan in Nandipur project case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, has questioned the Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affair, Babar Awan, in a Nandipur Power project case for delaying the project during the tenure of PPP government when he was a law minister.

According to sources, Rawalpindi NAB Investigation team has questioned him for three hours about his alleged role in delaying the project that caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

However, sources said he denied all the allegations about his role saying that it has nothing to do with the project.

It is to be mentioned here that in a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) last year said that the billions of rupees loss sustained due to file for vetting of the project stuck up in the Law Ministry during the tenure of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani as a prime minister and Babar Awan was law minister.