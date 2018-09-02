RDA launches plantation drive

Rawalpindi : Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Rana Akbar Hayat said planting a tree and keeping its care is a ceaseless charity.

DG RDA expressed these views while inaugurating tree plantation drive here at the authority's head office on Saturday. He said tree plantation is a matter of life death for us as the mounting temperature of earth can only be controlled by increasing forests and green cover.

He said our country was under direct impact of climate change and is undergoing massive environmental degradation. He said government servants and every single member of the society should take part in tree plantation campaign as a national obligation. "Maximum trees planted are the only way out for environment conservation," he added.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) provided assistance for the plantation campaign. Director General PHA Saif Anwar Jappa, Director Admin and Finance RDA Rao Atif Raza and other officials were present on the occasion.