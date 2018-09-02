Cotton firm

Karachi : Normal trading activity continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates remained firm.

Karachi Cotton Association kept the official spot rates steady at Rs8,000/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,574/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood unchanged at Rs8,160/maund and Rs8,745/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association,

said that trade remained stable, as both

demand and supply increased in the market.

Karachi cotton market recorded 14 transactions of around 11,000 bales at the price of Rs8,025/maund to Rs8,300/maund.

Deals were reported from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Kotri, Shahpur Chakar, Nawabshah, Burewala, Rajanpur, Jalalpur, Vehari, Haroonabad and Mianwali.