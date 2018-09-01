Court orders inquiry against civil judge in land grabbing case

Rawalpindi : Finally, Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench Justice Qazi Muhammad Ameen in a historical order directed police to include a civil judge in investigation of 732-kanal land grabbing case. The civil judge, Rawalpindi had issued the degree in 732-kanal land in favour of accused party that was in Adiala Jail.

It merits mentioning here that Tehsildar Rawalpindi Sohail Maqbool, Patwari Khurshid alias Pappu and Patwari Muhammad Ilyas told the court that they had transferred 732-kanal land at Moza Mughal Pari to Sain Fazal Inam on the orders of civil judge, Tanzeeel Ahmad, Rawalpindi. They also told the court that anti-corruption department, Rawalpindi illegally registered FIR against them while they had followed the orders of the civil judge.

On the other hand, anti-corruption department, Rawalpindi told the court that revenue officials intentionally manipulated the revenue record and presented it before the civil judge to get benefit. The anti-corruption department, Rawalpindi said that revenue officials helped the land grabbers to mislead the civil court.

The Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench Justice Qazi Muhammad Ameen has rejected the bail applications of accused party and ordered to start inquiry against civil judge who issued the degree in 732-kanal land case in favour of the accused party.

Anti-Corruption Department, Rawalpindi in May, 2018 had registered FIR against some revenue officials named Tehsildar Sohail Maqbool, Patwari Muhammad Ilyas, Gardawar Qazi Sajjad, Patwari Khurshid alias Pappu and Sain Fazal Inam. The Anti-Corruption Department, Rawalpindi had registered FIR on the complaint of Mirza Muhammad Asif.

Fazal Inam alias Saeen Inam was arrested after the authorities found that 732 kanals of land worth millions of rupees had been transferred to his name without any revenue record. The officials also arrested Inam's accomplice, Fazal Arshad and all the revenue officials who allegedly transferred the land to Inam.

It is also worth mentioning here that Special Anti-Corruption Court, Rawalpindi has also rejected the bail applications of accused party before it. The accused party also blamed that Anti-Corruption Department, Rawalpindi for demanding Rs30 million ‘bribe’ to close this case.

However, Anti-Corruption Department, Rawalpindi Director Muhammad Arif Raheem has denied all allegations against him.