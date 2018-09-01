Rupee flat

The rupee traded flat against the dollar in the second straight session on Friday due to insignificant dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 124.19 against the dollar,

unchanged from the previous close in the interbank market.

Dealers said the currency showed a stable trend in range-bound trading during the day.

The market participants showed lack of interest due to soft dollar demand. In the open market, the local currency closed steady at 124.30 against the dollar.