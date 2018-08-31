Abbasi, Abid, Abrar file papers

LAHORE: Prominent figures of PML-N and PTI on Thursday submitted their nomination papers with the Punjab election commission for by-elections in different constituencies of Lahore on the last day of submission of nomination papers.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Abid Sher Ali submitted their nomination papers in NA-124. Khawaja Saad Rafique submitted his nomination papers in NA-131 along with PTI’s Waleed Iqbal and Abrar-ul-Haq. More than 30 aspirants including Sohail Shaukat Butt, Yousaf Ali and Ijaz Diyal have filed their nomination papers for by-elections in Lahore’s PP-164. The by-polls will be held on October 14.