PHC orders action against ‘Ice’ producing factories in Khyber district

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday directed deputy commissioner and authorities of Khyber tribal district to take action against the "Ice" drug producing factories or else face the consequences.

"We have information that "Ice" producing factories are functioning in the Khyber district. The deputy commissioner of the Khyber district should take action before the next hearing. And in case of failure such officer has no justification to retain the office," a two-member bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Nasir Mehfooz passed the directions in a writ petition filed against the excessive use of drugs, especially "Ice" by youth including students.

The bench directed the SSP Investigation, Nisar Ahmad, and Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, who appeared before the court in the case, to deploy police personnel outside of the schools, colleges and hostels and start strict monitoring and checking of Ice drugs in the city as there are reports that both girl and boys students are becoming addicts of the drugs.

The bench directed the police officer to depute special police force to ensure that the narcotics do not reach Peshawar from the erstwhile tribal areas. The court told the police officer to carry out a strict action against the "Ice" drug users and peddlers in the city and submit report before the next hearing.

However, the court expressed concern over the slow pace of work by the federal government on legislation for curbing the use of Ice drug in the country. Justice Qaiser Rashid observed that for personal benefits and gains, legislations were being made within 24 hours and it was a serious issue relating to youth future and their life was in danger due to "Ice" drug and the government was working on it at snail pace. "The Attorney General of Pakistan, Secretary Law and Justice Division and Secretary Narcotics Control Division would appear personally in the court if the federal government failed in legislation for curbing the "Ice" drug before September 25," the court stated in the order.

Deputy Secretary Narcotics Control Division Ata Hussain Shah appeared and submitted before the bench that a draft bill for curbing of "Ice" drug has been prepared and would soon be passed from the Parliament after due process of law.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Manzoor Khalil, Assistant Attorney General, Tariq Mansoor represented the federal government in the case. However, Additional Advocate General, Sikandar Shah represented the provincial government.

Tariq Mansoor submitted before the bench that the he had conveyed the high court direction to the federal minister concerned and strict legislation was under process for curbing the "Ice" drug by making amendments in the Control of Narcotics Substance Act.

On the previous hearing, the bench had directed the federal government through Assistant Attorney General of Pakistan, Tariq Mansoor, to make strict legislation in the Control of Narcotics Substance Act to make Ice as non-bailable offence and being severe punishment for the accused.

In order to provide facilities and funds for treatment of drugs addicts, the court also directed the chief secretary and secretary health to visit the Dost Welfare Foundation and submit their report about the condition of rehabilitation of drug addicts and facilities to them.

The bench issued the order after receiving information that there are only 150 beds for drug addicts in all the three main governments of the city, while the foundation has 600 plus beds hospital for rehabilitation of drug addicts.

The Dost Welfare Foundation submit its report and stated that rehabilitation of less number of drug addicts is being carried out there due to lack of facilities and funds. The writ petition was filed by senior lawyer, Hazrat Said Khan, as public interest litigation. He sought action against the drugs peddlers and those supplying to the people.