Thu August 30, 2018
Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ

Crisis of command

The right model

Simplicity with a twist

ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'

US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

August 30, 2018

Kohli not keen on 100-ball format

LONDON: India captain Virat Kohli has ruled out participating in the initial stages of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s new 100-ball format and says he is worried that commercial concerns are eroding the quality of the game. The ECB’s new eight-team tournament is set to begin in 2020 and sees each side facing 15 six-ball overs, culminating in a final 10 deliveries. Kohli who already represents India in Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20s and plays in the Indian Premier League said he did not want to be “a testing sort of cricketer for any new format. “Obviously for the people involved in the whole process and the set-up it will be really exciting but I cannot think of one more format, to be honest,” Kohli said in an interview. “I wouldn’t say frustrated but it can get very demanding of you when you have to play so much cricket. I feel the commercial aspect is taking over the real quality of the cricket and that hurts me.”

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

