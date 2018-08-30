PTI must avoid blame game, come up with economic roadmap

Comment

LAHORE: One expects some teething problems when a new government assumes power and starts implementing its agenda, however, it is unusual that the basic principles of its agenda are violated creating doubts on sincerity of the rulers.

The new government should avoid controversies in the first 100 days of its rule. It is the time to engage with the society.

The government should engage with the industry at large and listen to their point of view. It should give them the confidence that their genuine grievances would be addressed in due course but no undue favours would be given to any specific sector.

First hundred days are very crucial for any government as it sets the tone for the next five years of its rule. In fact, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should have formulated its plans before assuming power.

Since it has no clue of the state of the economy, the ruling party members are giving contradictory statements. Imran Khan in his speech to the nation said that he would feel ashamed to take a begging bowl to non-Pakistanis.

Finance Minister Asad Umar is non-committal on whether to take this begging bowl to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or not. In fact, he said seeking IMF help would be not be new as Pakistan has availed 12 IMF programmes in the past.

He forgets that the nation is not expecting the present regime to follow past rulers. They want it to explore new avenues of income from within the country.

The finance minister should not keep economic vision fluid. He should instead take the nation, particularly businessmen into confidence by calling a press briefing along with Razzak Dawood and Dr Ishrat Hussain to give a glimpse of the broader view of the economic thinking of this regime.

The first 100 days pass very quickly. Already 12 days are gone, or in other words, 12 percent of the 100 days are gone.

Another thing that the new government should avoid is the blame game. It should acknowledge the good work of the past government.

The Minister for Railways for instance was not pleased when the top Railways management informed him that Railways revenues have increased substantially in past five years. His derogatory comments forced one of the senior officers of Railways to seek two years leave.

Accountability is absolutely essential. The corrupt should be punished but before the investigation is complete no minister or accountability watchdog should malign any person.

Moreover, the accountability should be across the board and not limited to those that oppose the rulers. The CJP has rightly cautioned the NAB chief not to leak reports at the start of probe against any person or businessmen, until the probe is complete. We ought to behave like a responsible state and not act like a police state.

The expectations of people from the PTI government are very high and these expectations were fanned by the party itself during the election campaign. In previous governments, the violation of rules was norm of the day; the PTI government claimed to follow rules.

Any deviation from rules and regulations by the present ruling elite makes big news in both electronic and social media. The governance bar will have to be raised.

The elitist economy has to be converted into common man economy. The present government has every right to probe the violation of transparency by the past government, but there is no need to publicise it. If any wrong doing is found it should then be revealed in courts. This is the decent way of governance.

The general behaviour of the ruling party and its partners in the first 12 days has not been exemplary. The beating of a citizen by PTI elected MPA in Karachi and then letting him off with a fine by the party is not good governance.

A case should have been registered against him for taking law in his hand. The non-transparent transfer of DPO Pakpattan is again a question mark on the good governance claim.

He should in fact have been commended on following rules. The use of helicopter by the CM Punjab to condole death of the relative of his friend is continuity of behaviour of the past rulers.