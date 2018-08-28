Afghan airstrikes kill 28 Taliban in Ghazni

KABUL: Afghan forces on Monday claimed to have killed 28 Taliban militants in southeastern Ghazni province, which was briefly overrun by the militants earlier this month.

In a statement, the Afghan National Army said it conducted airstrikes in the restive Moqor and Gilan districts of the province. A cache of arms, ammunition, and vehicles used by the militants were destroyed in the air operation, it added.

Earlier this month, hundreds of armed Taliban stormed Ghazni, setting on fire a number of checkpoints after engaging in deadly clashes with government forces. The Ministry of Defense had confirmed over 300 Taliban rebels were killed, while 70 policemen, 30 soldiers, and 40 civilians also lost their lives in four-day battle in the city.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 21,000 people were displaced due to these clashes. Located some 150 kilometers from Kabul, Ghazni is situated on the main highway connecting the capital with the country’s southern and western provinces. --APP

Reuters Add: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani´s office said on Monday Russia had agreed to postpone multilateral peace talks with the Taliban, a week after the insurgents accepted an invitation to go to Moscow for a Sept 4 summit.

Russia has not declared a postponement. A senior official in Ghani´s office told Reuters Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had spoken with Ghani by phone and assured him the summit dates "will be changed to ensure Afghanistan´s participation". Afghanistan and US both declined Moscow´s invitation last week.