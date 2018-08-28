Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

National

A
APP
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Capital regains its colours after long Eid holidays

Islamabad: Life has returned to normalcy in the federal capital on Monday with maximum attendance in the public and private institutions as most of the natives who left for celebrating the biggest festival of Eidul Azha with their relatives returned on Sunday and resumed their routine official engagements.

Majority of the population of Islamabad comprised of the people belonging to different parts of the country, who are settled here for job, education or business purpose, prefer to celebrate the festivals of Eid with their relatives in home towns.

The three Eid holidays from Tuesday to Thursday announced by the government compelled the officials to take leave of Friday or Monday to club weekends with Eid holidays for spending more time with their families.

Murad Ali, a resident of F-10 Markaz said, Most of the natives prefer to celebrate the religious festival of Eidul Azha in their home towns. Now, the hustle and bustle of the city is reviving after Eid with its residents coming back from their native towns.

I managed to get leave of Monday prior to Eid holidays and Friday after Eid holidays and enjoyed long weekends this Eid. I spent maximum time with my parents making this Eid memorable one as I would get opportunity to visit them on next Eid, he said.

The federal capital wears a deserted look during the two festivals of Eid as most of the natives move to their home towns to celebrate Eid with their near ones while most of the markets and restaurants also remain closed.

The educational institutions in the city have also opened after long summer and Eid vacations and students after enjoying detailed visit totheir home towns are ready to focus on their academic routine by sharing details of their Eid celebrations and participating in Eid Milan parties.

"I was excited on the first day of my school today after vacations as me and my friends participated in the ‘Eid Milan’ party by wearing Eid outfits and shared the memories with animals, said a young student, Murtaza.

After enjoying so many vacations, I will be more focused on my studies now as second term examinations are near, he said.

The main markets, food outlets and restaurants of the capital remain closed which made difficult for the bachelors and on-duty staff to manage food. The public transport plying between the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi was seen very limited during the Eid holidays but now the hustle and bustle of the cities has been restored with culmination of holidays.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar