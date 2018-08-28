Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

National

A
APP
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dengue cases on the rise in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Dengue fever cases have registered a sharp rise in the city as 21 people including women and children results were tested positive.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner, Umer Jhangir Monday visited the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Gujar Khan as the number of dengue patients was increasing. He directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to ensure the cleanliness of waste in the rural areas of the district.

He said that surveillance activities or tracing larva and its eradication be further expedited besides focusing on hotspots where dengue cases are being reported, giving equal attention towards the places from where the larva has been detected during current checking.

The DC directed the officials to make maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients; besides all possible preventive measures to meet any eventuality. He directed to create awareness among the residents of the use of mosquito net or mosquito repellants like mats and coils.

On the occasion health official briefed the meeting that 1230 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 137 cases were probable and 21 having dengue positive results who were being provided the required treatment, he added.

He told that during indoor surveillance in Rawal Town, Chaklala Cantonment and Rawalpindi cantonment areas 39,681 houses were checked during August 1 to 26 where larvae was found at 940 houses while 70,429 spots were checked during outdoor surveillance by 185 teams in the said areas and larvae was found at 271 points, he added.

While special attention was given to Tehsil Gujar Khan area where anti-dengue teams checked 53704 houses where larvae was found at 214 houses while 4096 spots were checked during outdoor surveillance in the said areas and larvae was found at 17 points, he added.

Meanwhile talking to APP, Incharge Anti-dengue campaign Dr. Zeeshan Ahmed said fogging and surveillance has been lengthened in these areas while anti dengue spray is also being carried out at bus terminals.

He said dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation. Dr Zeeshan called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar