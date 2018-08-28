Tue August 28, 2018
Karachi

August 28, 2018

CITY PULSE: The Censored City

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Safwan Subzwari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Censored City’ from September 8 to September 22. Each canvas from this series was laid out in a famous area of Karachi. The pure white cloth absorbed the city for an entire day. By the time the canvases were brought back to the studio, they were covered with stains of all kinds and they smelled of Karachi. Each stain carried a story worth sharing. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Conurbations

The Vasl Artists’ Association is hosting Haider Ali Naqvi’s exhibition titled ‘Conurbations’ at the Arts Council until August 31. Naqvi has been a resident artist with the association since May. ‘Conurbations’ includes an experimental survey documenting weather changes and its impact on man-made materials and the ruptures between human development and the inevitable forces of nature. Through his work he has looked at two urban corners of Karachi that continue to escalate beyond the given parameters of land. Call 0323-3266375 for more information.

Something Else

The Koel Gallery is hosting Rabeya Jalil’s exhibition of her new works titled ‘Something Else’ from August 28 (today) to September 6. Rabeya is an art educator and visual artist. She did her undergraduate studies in fine art from Lahore’s National College of Arts (NCA) in 2005 and her Masters in Education from the Columbia University, Teachers College, New York, on a Fulbright Scholarship in 2013. She is currently associate professor in the Department of Fine Arts at the NCA. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Within the Realm of a Dying Sun

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Babar Moghal and Scheherezade Junejo’s exhibition titled ‘Within the Realm of a Dying Sun’ from August 31 to September 8. Moghal is a young artist and graphic designer from Karachi. His work is beautiful and breathtaking, his subjects varied and wide-ranging. Karachi-born Scheherezade, using her knowledge and study of human anatomy, attempts to highlight the duality in our psychosis. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

We Should All Be Feminists

The Women Democratic Front (WDF) will conduct a study circle titled ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ at the Frere Hall from 2pm on September 2. The study circle will read the work of Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The WDF is a socio-political platform that works on the gender question and against the oppression of women in society. It aims to organise women to fight against the intersecting structures of patriarchy and capitalism. Email [email protected] for more information.

The Distance Between Two Points

The AAN Gandhara-Art Space is hosting Roohi Ahmed’s exhibition titled ‘The Distance Between Two Points’ until September 15. The show examines the practice of Roohi, an artist who has worked in diverse mediums to explore overlapping concerns around nationhood, belonging, gender and the body. This exhibition is not considered retrospective, but rather a mapping of oeuvre of the artist. The show, curated by Aziz Sohail, will be accompanied by a publication. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

