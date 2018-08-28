Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Minister orders facilitating inmates as per jail manual

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs, Social Welfare and Prisons Hari Ram Kishori Lal has directed the jail authorities to beef up the security of prisons and ensure the provision of facilities to inmates as per the jail manual.

He issued these directives while presiding over an introductory briefing on jails at his office on Monday. Inspector General Prisons Imran Yagoob Minhas gave the briefing on jail manuals, budgets, development schemes and related issues.

The minister ordered evolving the system to facilitate visitors who came to meet inmates in jails. He maintained that overcrowding was the biggest problems of prisons and, to overcome it, under construction jails should be completed in the stipulated time.

He said that he himself would pay surprise visits to prisons in different cities to see improvements and vowed to resolve all issues of jails at the earliest. On the occasion, IG Prisons Imran Minhas Yaqoob informed the minister that 27 prisons in the province had an authorised capacity of 13,038 inmates, whereas at present 17,991 inmates were residing in jails.

He said that jails authorities were facing the biggest problem of overcrowding and, to resolve this issue, three new prisons, one each at Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta and Malir, were under construction and 70 per cent of work had been completed. He added that four new prisons, one each in Karachi’s District West, Tharparkar and Qambar ShahdadKot, had been proposed in the PSPD 2018-19.

The IG prisons further stated that besides police, personnel of the Pakistan Rangers and the Frontier Constabulary had also been deputed for the security of prisons. He said that the Sindh Prisons were facing a shortage of staff, and the problem needed attention.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar