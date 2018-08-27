Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

Islamabad

A
APP
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ROs to receive nomination papers for bye-elections from tomorrow

Rawalpindi : The Returning Officers (ROs) appointed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for National Assembly and Provincial Assembly will start receiving nomination papers for the bye-elections from tomorrow (Tuesday). According to ECP, the bye-elections will be held on the National and Provincial Assembly seats which fell vacant due to death of contesting/returned candidates, resignation and postponement of the elections.

Like other parts of the country, the bye-elections will be held here in Rawalpindi division on four National Assembly seats including, NA-56 Attock-II, NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV, NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII and NA-65 Chakwal-II while the elections will also be for two Punjab Provincial Assembly seats PP-3, Attock-III and PP-27 Jhelum-III.

According to the ECP notification, Public Notice to be issued by the Returning Officer on August 27 (Monday) while the dates for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officer by the candidates are from August 28 to August 30. Publication of the names of the nominated candidates will be on August 31. Last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers by the Returning officers will be September 4 and last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer rejecting/accepting the nomination papers will be September8. Similarly, the last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal will be September 13. The publication of revised list of the candidates will be on September 14 while September 15 will be last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates. The election symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on September 16 and October 14 will be the polling day for the elections.

District Election Commissioner-I, Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Akhter Khan has been appointed as Returning Officer by the Election Commission for the Bye-election to the National Assembly for NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV, Constituency.

The nomination papers will be received by the Returning Officer NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV between 8 am to 4 pm from August 28 to 30.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!