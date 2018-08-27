CM grieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the traffic accidents in Gujar Khan and Doltala which cost precious human lives. He profoundly commiserated with the bereaved families. Directing to provide best medical treatment to those who were injured in the accident, he sought detailed report from administration about traffic accidents.
