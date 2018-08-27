Three security men among five hurt in Turbat grenade blast

QUETTA: At least three security personnel among five people were injured in a hand grenade blast in Turbat area of Balochistan on Sunday.

According to security sources, security force personnel were patrolling in the area in a vehicle when unknown men, riding a motorbike, threw hand grenade at the vehicle of security force which went off. As a result, three security personnel among five received injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid. The injured were identified as Muhammad Shafiq, Shamsuddin, Khalil Ahmed and two civilians Driver Muhammad Bakhsh and Chingaiz. Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace out suspects. Further investigation was underway.