PTI’s Maliha found to be one of the richest lawmakers

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) woman Member Provincial Assembly Maliha Ali Asghar Khan was found to be one of the richest members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, with assets worth Rs930 million.

As per the Form-B regarding assets and liabilities submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Maliha of Mansehra owns assets equal to Rs930 million.

She owns a shop in DHA worth Rs1,200,000, a building on 8.66 kanals land worth Rs35,565,220, 12 kanals house in Abbottabad inherited by her husband valued at Rs714,000,000. The legislator also owns 8.66 kanals commercial land inherited by her husband and worth Rs125,205,222.

She owns three pieces of land measuring 4.2 kanals and 2.4 kanals and 36 marlas inherited by her husband, worth Rs14,400,000 and have apartment in Islamabad and commercial plaza gifted by her mother-in-law to her husband valued Rs35,565,220.

Maliha did her BA in psychology and political science from the Federal College for Women, Rawalpindi and became a member of provincial assembly on a reserved seat. PTI's Ayesha Bano has become the second richest woman MPA, who owns assets worth Rs50 million.

Awami National Party's (ANP) Shagufta Malik holds assets worth Rs4.5 million, while Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Nighat Orakzai has assets including 290 tolas of gold. Interestingly, another PTI woman MPA Asiya Saleh Khattak possesses no assets, making her among the poorest members of the assembly elected on a reserved seat.

As per the Form-B uploaded on ECP website, she answered in nil in all the sections pertaining to assets and liabilities. Asiya Khattak holds a masters degree in International Relations and completed her LLB from the University of Peshawar.

Earlier, she contested the Local Government election on PTI's platform and was elected as district councillor in the Peshawar District Council.