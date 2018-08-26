PTI MPA fined Rs0.5m for slapping citizen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf slapped a fine of Rs0.5 million on its Sindh MPA Imran Ali Shah for beating up a motorist in broad daylight, said the party's provincial leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi.
Naqvi, while addressing a press conference on Saturday, said that the party has a no-tolerance policy on violence.
A video went viral on social and mainstream media showing Shah, the PTI leader, violently slapping a citizen near Karachi's National Stadium Road.
Following the incident, Shah maintained that he had beaten the motorist for trying to cross his vehicle. In the video, however, it is clearly visible that the MPA’s guards also abused the citizen.
