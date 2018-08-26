Education govt’s top priority: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday said education is the topmost priority of the incumbent government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Federal Minister was chairing briefing by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and its attached departments at committee room of the Ministry. He said we will work in coordination with all provinces and provide education to all as per Constitution of Pakistan. He said it is our responsibility to give excellent policies and will take all measures to implement education related policies.

Shafqat Mahmood said all missing standards will be developed and followed in true letter and spirit. He said it is alarming to know that more than 20 million children are out of schools, adding that we will work hard with provinces to increase enrolment rate. He vowed that National Education Policy 2018 will be launched soon whereas skill development is equally important component and our ministry will take it as a challenge.

The Federal Minister said that all vacant positions at the Ministry and its attached departments will be filled on purely merit and in transparent manner. He also directed all attached departments to ensure facilitating Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir alongside other provinces in all educational and professional training projects and initiatives.