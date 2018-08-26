Badshah, 10, impresses Qalandars management

LAHORE: A ten-year-old batting prodigy Saturday impressed the Lahore Qalandars’ management in their trials at Faisalabad.

Ali Hasnain Badshah of Okara came for the trials at Faisalabad stadium and impressed the load Qalandars who have been holding nationwide trials to tap talent for the Pakistan Super League.

Qalandars’ CEO Rana Javed said: “He is good and confident and we will take him under our umbrella and provide him with proper training.”

Qalandars’ director of cricket Rana Javed said, there is no reason why this young boy cannot be trained to play for Pakistan.

“It will be a big failure of the system if the boy is not playing cricket for Pakistan in the next six or seven years,” Javed said.

The 10-year-old was ecstatic with the support he had received from the Qalandars’.

“I am a huge fan of Hashim Amla and Brendon McCullum and want to be just like them,” Badshah said.

He added, “I came here to show what I have and I am happy that everyone appreciated me.”

“I want to play for Pakistan and I am hopeful that Lahore Qalandars’ will provide me with the track to achieve my next dream,” he added.