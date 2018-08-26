Bilawal in parliament

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto’s speech was one of the most balanced and responsible speeches ever delivered by any young political leader on the floor of this august house. He expressed his support for democracy and democratic institutions. He did not use the offensive language to bring disgrace to the house of the democratically elected people of Pakistan.

Instead, he assured the incumbent Imran-led government of his party’s support on matters of national interest. He called a spade a spade and did not distort the facts. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Bilawal impressed the entire nation with his speech.

Guldar Khan Wazir ( Loralai )