Man killed in Peshawar clash

PESHAWAR: One person was killed and two others wounded in a clash between two parties in Musazai on Friday.

It was learnt that two parties clashed over some issue in Musazai, after which one party opened fire on the rivals, injuring Jangrez, Saifur Rehman and a passer-by.

Jangrez succumbed to his injuries later. There were reports that another wounded also died but it could not be confirmed. Police lodged a case against Ejaz and others.