Sat August 25, 2018
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Hugs and hate

The FATF tightrope

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

August 25, 2018

COAS pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool in Madina

ByMonitoring desk

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina on Thursday, the inter-services public relations (ISPR) said. He offered Nawafil prayers at Riazul Jannah in Masjid-e-Nabawi. General Bajwa met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman at Mina on Tuesday night, the military's media wing said in a statement. According to the ISPR, Prince Mohammad Bin Salman congratulated the Army Chief on performing Hajj. The two dignitaries discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest including regional security. Prince Salman expressed his strong optimism about success of Pakistan in defeating challenges at hand. He also expressed his best wishes and support to the newly elected government in Pakistan, the ISPR said. COAS General Bajwa thanked Prince Salman for his wishes and support for Pakistan, the statement added. ISPR chief Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted that Crown Prince Salman also helped General Bajwa to perform the Hajj ritual.

Comments

