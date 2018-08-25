Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two ASWJ activists gunned down in target killing

Two activists belonging to the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat (ASWJ) were killed, while another was injured in a targeted attack in the city on Friday.

According to New Karachi Division Superintendent of Police (SP) Shabbir Ahmed Baloch, the incident took place near UP Mor in New Karachi. He said that acting on information of the shooting, the police rushed to the crime scene with a team where they found three critically wounded people. They were identified as 40-year-old Mohammad Arshad, 38-year-old Mohammad Saleem and Azam Shabbir.

With the help of rescue teams, the injured men were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where Arshad and Saleem succumbed to their wounds, while Shabbir was said to be in critical condition.

Upon investigation, it was learnt that the deceased and injured were residents of Khwaja Ajmer Nagri area and worked as Qaris (religious teachers). They were returning from the mosque on Friday evening when two armed men wearing helmets on a motorcycle opened fire at them.

SP Baloch said that the deceased were hit by bullets on their torsos which became the cause of their deaths. The attackers used 9mm pistol in the offence, while used bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene. He added that the police checked for the availability of CCTV footage to help with the investigation.

Investigators said the double murder apparently seems to be a targeted attack, however, other aspects would also be looked into during investigation.

Moreover, the deceased were said to originate from Ahmedpur Shariqia in Punjab. The funeral prayers took place in North Karachi which was attended by ASWJ leadership and other activists.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s