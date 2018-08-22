GCU admission

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GOVERNMENT College University (GCU) Lahore has opened admission to its MA/MSc (Evening) programmes with September 10 as last date to apply. The GCU is offering admissions in MA/MSc (Evening) programmes (session 2018-2020) in Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physical Education, Statistics, Political Science, Psychology, Islamic Studies, English Literature and Urdu.
According to the university’s spokesperson, candidates can also apply online.
