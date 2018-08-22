GCU admission

GOVERNMENT College University (GCU) Lahore has opened admission to its MA/MSc (Evening) programmes with September 10 as last date to apply. The GCU is offering admissions in MA/MSc (Evening) programmes (session 2018-2020) in Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physical Education, Statistics, Political Science, Psychology, Islamic Studies, English Literature and Urdu.

According to the university’s spokesperson, candidates can also apply online.