Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Islamabad

IA
Ibne Ahmad
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Traders accommodate shoppers on Eid eve

The night before the Eid a festive bonanza giving city traders much reason to cheer about. The shopping spree for the Eid festival has buoyed city markets, injecting fresh enthusiasm into the business community. However more cosmetic than calculated, much of the shopping restricts itself to garments, footwear, personal use products and artificial jewellery.

Whether in the bustling city malls of Saddar or Murree Road Malls, there is an evident rush to make last minute buys. Flaunting their latest collections, garments stores say the rush has been typical of most years, starting with a trickle and going up a few days before Eid to a crescendo on the night before Eid, when most shoppers go into a buying binge. This year also as every year there has been a lot of demand for antique work and stones on suits and we had to especially order some at the last moment to meet the crushing demand for the same, say city tailors. Buying new clothes around this time of the year is almost mandatory but the buck doesn't stop there. It goes all the way with shoes and accessories forcing the purse strings to loosen. Footwear is a great crowd puller and a roundup of the city markets indicate that in keeping with the look of the seasons, the shiny flecks have stormed the shops and are selling like hot cakes. Brightly coloured slip-ons are the other great attractions.

The greatest rush of course is on the last night before Eid and shopkeepers often relax closing hours to accommodate the last minute shoppers who spill into the shop as late as well past midnight, just to prolong the fun of Eid shopping. But there is one last item that is generally left for Eid night and that is bangle shopping. While it becomes nigh on impossible to step into the area around the bangle citadel of any market, several shops in the up-market bric-a-brac stores are expecting the greatest rush on the Eid night. Buying bangles the night before Eid is almost a custom with women and young girls as a last minute indulgence and this year it's going to be no different.

The success of trade has introduced several new designs in city markets, which wear the look of classic work. Tailors remain the busiest, working around the clock to satisfy customers who want new clothes for Eid. Women along with their kids, who also want to look the best on Eid day, are seen squeezed into a one-room tailors shops working round the clock at their sewing machines with a measuring tape around their necks. All this is a tinkling reminder that the celebratory spirit has come a-calling.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight