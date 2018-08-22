Vegetable prices up

prices of essential vegetables increased manifold being the important ingredients of cooking meat dishes on Eid in the absence of any checks and balances from the authorities.

The price of onion was increased to Rs40 to 50 per kg which was Rs26 to 30 per kilogram couple of days ago. Similarly, tomato rates reached Rs80 to 100 per kg, from Rs50 to 60 per kg, garlic of different variety at Rs120 to 140 per kg, from Rs80 to 120 per kg, ginger was sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, lemon at Rs160 to 200 per kg, green chili at Rs120 to 160 per kg, cucumber at Rs80 per kg. The rate of coriander was increased to Rs400 per kg, mint at Rs20 per bundle. —