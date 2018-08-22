A brilliant speech

Imran Khan’s inaugural address garnered appreciation from every nook and corner. He has vowed to raise the living standard of the underprivileged and lead the country towards self-reliance; to collect taxes from those who enjoy luxurious lifestyle but are prone to tax-evasion; and to reward whistle-blowers who will assist in identifying the corrupt elements. Moreover, he is all set to introduce sweeping reforms in health, education, civil services, police and the FBR. As far as our foreign policy is concerned, it is imperative that we should have healthy relations with our neighbouring countries. In this regard, the resumption of dialogue with India on all long-standing issues including Kashmir will be instrumental. There are no two opinions about the fact that a stable Afghanistan will help restore peace to the entire region; all shareholders must join hands and make sincere efforts to rid the country from decade-long conflicts. Imran Khan was vociferous about the well-being of children. He showed his resolve to address the issue of stunted growth among children. The issues of extremism, terrorism, dwindling economy, climate change and unemployment also caught his gaze and he is girded up to take on all these challenges head on.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali