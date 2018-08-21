No compromise on peace, security will be tolerated: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has directed the police to establish a comprehensive security shield for the province.

In a meeting with Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir in his office at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, he said that peace and security could not be compromised.

Mehmood Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a vision to provide easy and speedy justice to all and sundry without any discrimination.

The chief minister said that people of the province suffered a lot because of manmade and natural calamities but proved their resilience.

The people have showed confidence in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and people have great expectations from the party, he said. “We have to show our performance according to the vision and mission of Imran Khan and we have to meet the public demands,” he added.

He said all the departments have to play their role in the provision of a system based on public prosperity, national development and justice.

The chief minister said the provincial government wanted to ensure peace and develop an efficient traffic policing system in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt called on the chief minister. The corps commander congratulated the chief minister on assuming the charge.

The chief minister praised the armed forces for launching operation Zarb-e-Azb for restoring peace. He said that not only the army, but also the police and public paid a heavy price in the fight against terrorism.

Mehmood Khan highlighted the blueprint of his government’s vision for development of the province and said his government had all the potentials required for leading KP to emerge as the most stable federating unit of the country. “The KP government will exploit the indigenous natural resources to lead this province towards sustained economic growth,” he added.

The chief minister said the PTI government would develop certain scenic spots throughout the province on tourism lines. He added that it would also explore and exploit the natural resources of the province for the generation of maximum jobs for the jobless youth of the province.

The chief minister spoke about the speedy streamlining of seven newly merged tribal districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through a consistence progress, developing and laying down infrastructure for education, health and other social sectors.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government would spare no effort to provide relief to the people.

An official handout said that he was speaking at a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here.

The officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) were also present.

The meeting discussed the issue of electricity loadshedding in Peshawar, Malakand and the other parts of the province.

The chief minister directed the Pesco officials to come up with a procedure for even distribution of electricity on all feeders.

He directed them to expedite work on Matta feeder in Swat district. He also inquired about the progress on the establishment of gridstation announced by the former prime minister.

The chief minister said land had already been acquired for the establishment of the gridstation. However the Pesco officials told him that the federal government had not provided funds for the project.

Mehmood Khan directed the officials to build a case for the establishment of the gridstation besides taking up the matter with the concerned federal authority.

The chief minister was assured that work on the establishment of feeder and power connection to hospital had been accelerated and it would be completed during Eidul Azha.

He directed the Pesco officials to visit Swat to manage load-management and resolve the issue of loadshedding on priority basis as it could lead to law and order.