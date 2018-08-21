Hanif Abbasi suffers heart problem, shifted to hospital from Adiala

RAWALPINDI: PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi was shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Monday, after he suffered a heart problem, Geo News reported. The PML-N leader is serving life sentence in Adiala jail in relation to the ephedrine case. According to sources, Hanif Abbasi is suffering from cardiac issue and his checkup is under way at the hospital. On July 22, a special anti-narcotics court sentenced Abbasi in ephedrine quota case; just four days before the general elections in the country. Abbasi, who was contesting the upcoming election from NA-60 Rawalpindi, faced charges of misusing 500kg of the controlled chemical ephedrine, which he obtained for his company, Gray Pharmaceuticals, in 2010. The court, in its verdict announced after six years, ruled that 363kg of ephedrine quota could be accounted for, adding that Abbasi failed to provide evidence of the use of remaining quantity of the drug. The court acquitted seven other accused in the case, giving them the benefit of doubt.