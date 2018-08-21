Burnley’s club great McIlroy dies

LONDON: Northern Ireland international Jimmy McIlroy, widely regarded as Burnley’s finest ever player, has died aged 86, the club announced on Monday. An inside forward who was capped 55 times and helped the Northern Irish reach the 1958 World Cup quarter-finals, McIlroy was an integral part of the ‘Clarets’ team that won the 1960 league title. With McIlroy’s help the club also narrowly missed out on achieving the domestic double in 1962, finishing second in the league and losing in the FA Cup final. McIlroy — whose standing in the annals of the club’s history is such they named a stand in his honour in the 1990’s — scored 131 goals for Burnley in the 12 years he spent there after he joined from Northern Irish outfit Glentoran.