Rain likely on Eid days: Met office

Islamabad: Rain-thundershower with gusty winds are likely at isolated places in upper and central parts and Kashmir during Eid days while hot and humid weather may grip other parts of the country.

Met office informed that on Wednesday rainfall was likely in Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat divisions and Kashmir.

While on Thursday rain-thundershower with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

The official informed that more rains are likely from Friday to Sunday, adding that rain-thundershower with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather would continue in other parts.

On Saturday rainfall is expected at scattered places in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, however, hot and humid weather would grip other areas. While on Sunday, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is forecast at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir whereas hot and humid weather would continue in other parts.