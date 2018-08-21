ANP demands across-the-board accountability

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak has said the existing accountability laws in the country are incomplete.

Through a statement issued here on Monday, he said the accountability laws were incomplete as these laws were not applicable to some major institutions in the country. Sardar Hussain Babak who is also ANP parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, said that the government must explain whether it was willing to complete the laws to make them applicable to all institutions. “The prime minister [Imran Khan] ignored several important points in his speech that are the main cause of the country’s economic problems,” he said, adding the prime minister did not unveil any strategy for revival of Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Steel Mills, Wapda and Pakistan International Airlines.

The ANP leader said that Imran Khan did not utter a word about those who had got billions of rupees loans written off and transferred public properties in their names or thoseof relatives. He also lamented that the prime minister ignored smaller federating units in his speech, National Finance Commission Award and needs of the smaller provinces.

Babak said the prime minister did not discuss the law and order situation that had affected the lives of common citizens. “The prime minister should have a clear policy about the development projects and defence expenditure,” he said, adding that cordial relations with neighbours should have been mentioned in his speech.