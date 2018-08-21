Usman Buzdar takes oath as Punjab CM

LAHORE: Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar took oath as the Punjab chief minister at Governor’s House Lahore on Monday. Acting governor Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administered the oath to the chief minister.

The ceremony was attended by caretaker chief minister Punjab Prof Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi, acting speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, members of caretaker cabinet, members of the Punjab Assembly, GCO 10-Div Maj-Gen Muhammad Amer, Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed, Station Commander Navy Commander Dr SM Shahzad, Inspector General of Police Punjab Imam Kaleem, provincial secretaries and others. Earlier, Usman Buzdar called on acting governor Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Governor’s House, Lahore. Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.