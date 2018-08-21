Munro, Bravo brothers take Trinbago to last-ball win

LAUDERHILL, Florida: Jamaica Tallawahs suffered defeat in second consecutive game as Trinbago Knight Riders pulled off a sensational run chase in the Carribean Premier League (CPL) on Sunday night.

After being invited to bat, Jamaica put up a competitive 182-5. But Trinbago managed to reach the target with four wickets remaining.Khary Pierre, the left-arm spinner, picked up two wickets for Trinbago to rattle Jamaica early. Kennar Lewis, Steven Taylor and Ross Taylor had returned to pavilion with just 47 on board.

But Glenn Phillips and David Miller then got together to first revive the innings and then ignite it, collaborating for 112 runs for the fourth wicket in 10 overs.Phillips, opening the innings, hit four sixes in the space of six balls across two overs, and the two batsmen kept the tempo up with some muscular shots from Miller and a lot of innovative ones from Phillips.

The partnership ended when Philips went for one more switch hit but top-edged it for Dwayne Bravo, the bowler, to run back and take a smart catch. He made 80 from 55 balls.Miller carried on, ending the innings with a straight six off Ali Khan, the medium-pacer, to finish on an unbeaten 72 from just 34 balls. He hit five fours and five sixes.

The Trinbago chase got off to a poor start, with Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn failing again, and Brendon McCullum also getting out within the Powerplay to leave them at 28-3.But Colin Munro and Darren Bravo resurrected their innings with half-centuries, adding 107 runs for the fourth wicket.

Darren fell on 50, after hitting five sixes in his 35-ball innings. Munro scored 67 in 51 balls with four fours and as many sixes before he was dismissed by Andre Russell.Trinbago still needed 14 from eight balls.

Dwayne hit a six to bring the equation a bit more in his team’s favour, but when Thomas sent him back third ball of the last over, it got tricky again. Searles, however, saw to it that the result went Trinbago’s way.Guyana Amazon Warriors are top of the pile, on six points from four games, with Trinbago and Jamaica behind them.