The wind of change

Imran Khan is famous for his bold decision making skills, and his first official address bears witness to this fact. He emphasised specifically on corruption, austerity and tax collection and ensured accountability of all institutions. He added that there will be zero tolerance against the corrupt elite. It is unfortunate that no previous governments have taken effective measures against corrupt elements.

I believe that it is the biggest challenge for Imran Khan and for his administration to eradicate corruption from all institutions. It is hoped that Imran Khan will deliver on his promises and Pakistan will finally witness the wind of change.

Syed Hamza Ahmed

Connecticut, USA