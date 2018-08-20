US points at China, not Russia, on election meddling

WASHINGTON: US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Sunday singled out China, North Korea and Iran as countries who could possibly meddle in American elections — as President Donald Trump railed about a probe into Russian interference in 2016.

Trump himself pointed the finger of blame on Saturday, tweeting: “All of the fools that are so focused on looking only at Russia should start also looking in another direction, China.” When asked about the tweet, Bolton also mentioned Beijing, which is currently at an impasse with Washington on trade talks. “I can say definitively that it’s a sufficient national security concern about Chinese meddling, Iranian meddling and North Korean meddling that we’re taking steps to try and prevent it,” Bolton told ABC News. “So all four of those countries, really.”