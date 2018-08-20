Parliamentary diplomacy not brinkmanship

Head of PPP Media Cell

The social media was full of praises of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s debut speech delivered after the election of the leader of the House, Imran Khan. Senior journalists and political analysts in their tweet judged him as a ‘matured and impressive’ politician at such a young age. The Chairman’s speech was instant hit on social media. His conduct in the House was like an accomplished parliamentarian though it was his first exposure as the member of the august House. His determination to safeguard democracy, demand for the investigations of Election Commission's lethargic role in the conduct of elections, remembering those who embraced martyrdom before the elections, assuring cooperation to the prime minister conditional to serving the people indiscriminately, were the themes of his speech that the people wanted should be discussed. The chairman’s confidence, delivery and indeed composure stole the whole show. His speech inspired the people who were earlier disappointed by the ugly scenes created by the two major political parties at the floor of the House.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s speech in the National Assembly after the elections of the Leader of the House, Imran Khan, carried the day as he spoke full spectrum political wisdom suggesting way forward too, while Imran Khan’s speech was an embodiment of election campaign rhetoric provoked by untoward scenes created by PML-N parliamentarians inside the House. Shahbaz Sharif’s speech as Opposition Leader was an outburst of an aggrieved party demanding the formation of parliamentary commission to investigate the allegations of rigging in the recently held elections. His speech was not quite measurable to the speech of an opposition leader’s first speech because of its heavy tilt towards confrontation instead of cooperation to strengthen the democratic system. His expression of belated determination to strengthen democracy was suppressed under the non-stop ruckus of the PML-N lawmakers. His body language and his conduct in the House were clearly delivering the message of brinkmanship rather than of parliamentary diplomacy.

The silent majority of the people seemingly not liked the style of the two leaders because they were expecting of them to bury the pre-elections bitterness and come out with the resolution to move forward to get the country out of the crises that was already pushed perilously close to the brink of abyss. The people were really disenchanted after watching the leaders of the House and the Leader of the Opposition beating their pre-election acrimonious rhetoric in the House with the same ferocity. The euphoria of “Naya Pakistan” and “Tabdeeli” might start dissipating sooner than later because the infighting of the leaders had always brought in catastrophic results for the country in the past and it would not make exception this time either. The strong Opposition should be qualitatively strong destined to make the legislative business refined to attain objectives relevant to the people‘s betterment. Strong Opposition is least desirable if it is at the expense of democratic best traditions.

Earlier, as anticipated, speeches of the prominent leaders of the major political parties after the election of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the new National Assembly were filled with bonhomie coming from across the political divide assuring their full cooperation to add another feather in the cap of the country’s parliamentary history. Their tone and tenor were beaming out their sincere commitment to keep the evolution of the democratic process on track with the much desired objective of further consolidating the parliament’s supremacy. Their assertions implied that Parliament would not only be made supreme but also be seen to be supreme. The journey though arduous but the resolve of the nation as reflected through their elected representatives was unequivocal to make it happen no matter what.

The leadership of the political parties was quite upbeat in their commitment prior to the elections of the Leader of the House. PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah, Ayaz Sadiq, outgoing Speaker and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PTI senior leader, while addressing the House after the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, reiterated to uphold the supremacy of Parliament and strengthen democracy considering it as the supreme cause much above the party politics. PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in his speech congratulated the Pakistani nation on the completion of term by the previous Parliament as the epoch making national accomplishment. Ayaz Sadiq in his speech recalled the difficulties and hard times the previous Parliament had to undergo perpetrated by the PTI but his perseverance paid off as the new Parliament had come into existence after the completion of the tenure by the previous Parliament, an historic day indeed. Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his speech extended his deep sense of gratitude to the opposition benches becoming the part of Parliament and assured that his leadership understood the importance of Opposition fully well and would take it on board without fail on all important legislative business of national importance. It was a scenario prelude to win win situation by any stretch of imagination.

Opposition is indeed an integral part of functioning democracy. In fact, it is government-in-waiting where shadow ministers and shadow prime minister are in place as prevalent in the developed democracies. Undoubtedly, this unique feature of democratic dispensation takes care of the continuity of the system, and does not allow the political vacuum to surface as it is instantaneously filled without much cacophony in the corridors of power unlike in dictatorship. It is the singular salutary feature of democracy where change of government is just normal. In case of dictatorship, however, the government being the sole affair of a dictator and with his withering away his whole system collapses as house of cards plunging the country into a deep crisis with chaos swaying the every segment of the national life. Pakistan’s’ successive dictatorships illustrate this phenomena quite accurately because the country had braced such crisis after every dictatorship, worse than the earlier one.

Government and Opposition are integral part of parliamentary democracy and they may work in tandem to secure optimum performance of the system as all other temptations may lead to collective national chagrin. The ruling party may always look for taking the Opposition along in legislative business while giving due consideration to the imperative of participatory democracy. The Opposition may also shed the narrative of opposition for opposition sake, and instead extend cooperation for the smooth functioning of Parliament and of the whole system. The PPP government led by Syed Yusuf Raza Gialni was the shining example of parliamentary cooperation among the parliamentary parties during which historic amendments like 18th amendment and the 7th National Finance Award were brought about with consensus. The positive impact of these national achievements on the federation and democracy were immensely satisfying for the smaller provinces in particular because it resolved the long standing issue of provincial autonomy. In fact, about 90% bills tabled in the then Parliament during the PPP watch carried the prior and meaningful consultations of the political divide. The full spectrum political support undoubtedly offered iron-clad guarantees to such amendments so far as their suitability and sustainability were concerned. The new government may also follow the same spirit of consensus while undertaking the parliamentary legislative business. The party politics may not be given preference at the altar of national politics.

The PPP will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the democratic forces. Its track record in this regard is impeachable and above board. It had always come to power through the power of vote. More importantly, democracy and empowerment of the people are the cherished legacies of the founding father of the party and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who sacrificed their lives to nurture democracy with their blood. The PPP and its leadership and workers will safeguard and promote their legacies no matter how ferocious the anti-democratic forces may be in their misadventure. Democracy is like article of faith for the PPP leadership and its workers who will not only oppose but also resist conspiracies if hatched against it. It foiled conspiracies of the perpetrators of sit-in politics in 2014 and will not tolerate the revisiting of the same juggernaut if unleashed to hurt democracy.

The role of the PTI during the early period of the previous government could be described as hostile opposition with phenomena like agitations, boycotts, resignation from Parliament, shut down of the country and prolonged agitation to pull down the government through sit-in politics. We all need to grow and think about the country and the people who are at the receiving end. Enough is enough.

