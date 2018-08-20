Protest rally against Dutch caricatures

PESHAWAR: The disciples of a religious leader held a protest rally against the planned exhibition of caricatures of the Holly Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in Holland and chanted slogans against the blasphemous event.

Led by Pir Syed Inayat Ali Shah Bacha, chief of Tehrik-e-Ishq-i-Mustafa (SAW), the protesters were holding banners and placards.

They demanded the government to sever diplomatic ties with the Netherlands and called upon the Muslim Ummah to raise voice against the planned competition of blasphemous caricatures.

The protesters said rulers in the Muslim world should warn the Netherlands government to refrain from allowing such an act.

They said Muslims all over the world would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for protecting the honour of their beloved prophet.

The protesters asked the government to raise the issue on international forums and ask the world community to influence the Netherlands to refrain from committing the blasphemous act.

They later dispersed peacefully, with a warning to launch a protest movement if the proposed exhibition was not cancelled.