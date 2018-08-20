Sanjrani for declaring Gwadar, Dalian sister cities

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has proposed that Gwadar and Dalian, a major city and seaport in the south of Liaoning Province, China should be declared sister cities, keeping in view the commonalities in two cities and bond of friendship between Pakistan and China.

As part of his visit, chairman Senate while heading the parliamentary delegation, reached Dalian via train where he visited Urban Planning Exhibition, harbour and port business building. Chairman Senate also visited a poverty-alleviation project in the city, Dalian new port in the afternoon and later on attended a dinner hosted by the Leaders of Dalian city.

In a meeting with Xia Deren, Chairman of Liaoning Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Chairman Senate said it was his first visit and he has witnessed remarkable development and economic progress in domain of public and national life in China. Sanjrani noted that Dalian has a significant history of being financial, shipping and logistics center for Northern Asia. The Chinese leader appreciated young leadership of Chairman Senate.